Minneapolis woman accused of trying to spark fires at university in 2018 pleads guilty to terror charges

A Minneapolis woman accused of starting fires at the university she attended pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal terrorism charges in connection with her attempt to recruit fellow Muslim students to join Al Qaeda, prosecutors said.

Tnuza Jamal Hassan, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist group at her former school, St. Catherine University, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

Court documents say that Hassan, as a freshman at SCU in March 2017, sent a letter to at least two students at the school encouraging them to join Al Qaeda. In later interviews with the FBI, she lied about authoring and sending the recruitment letter.

In September 2017, Hassan bought a round-trip ticket from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport to Dubai, United Arab Emirates then purchased another round-trip ticket from Dubai to Kabul, Afghanistan. She later admitted that once in Kabul, she had no plans to return to the U.S. But once in Dubai, she failed to secure a travel visa allowing her to enter Afghanistan.

By January 2018, she was back in the U.S., living in an SCU dorm without the university’s permission and attempted to start multiple fires on the campus, court documents say. She later admitted that she tried to burn SCU buildings in retaliation against the U.S. for its opposition to Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.

She has been charged in Ramsey County District Court with one count of first-degree arson. Her sentencing is scheduled for mid-December and faces a maximum federal prison sentence of 20 years followed by a lifetime of supervised released, the Star Tribune reported.