Minneapolis school board votes to end contract with police

The Minneapolis Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to terminate its contract with the police department following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

The Minneapolis Police Department has reportedly worked with the school system for decades.

The decision by the school board comes the same day the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced they would be launching an investigation into “systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color” in the MDP.

The MDHR also filed a civil rights charge against the department, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody.

“Recent actions of officers in the Minneapolis Police Department run directly counter to the values the District seeks in partner,” said MPS Board Chair Kim Ellison in a statement Tuesday.

“The District has decided the current contract and any continuing contract for services with the Minneapolis Police Department do not align with the priorities of the District’s equity and social emotional learning goals.”

In a statement Tuesday, Deputy Chief Erick Fors said, “The Minneapolis Police Department appreciated the opportunity to provide years of service to the Minneapolis Public Schools through the School Resource Officer (SRO) program.”

“We will continue to work in cooperation with the Minneapolis Public Schools regarding safety and security issues,” Fors said.

Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, spoke to the media Tuesday, for the first time since Floyd’s death and addressed how this will affect her child most.

“I want everybody to know what these officers took,” Washington said Tuesday. “Gianna does not have a father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the aisle. If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“We must take all actions within our power to stop systems of oppression,” said MPS Ellison in a statement reported by the local Fox News outlet. “For the MPS School Board, that means discontinuing our contractual relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Board Chair Kim Ellison could not be immediately reached for comment.