Minneapolis riots: Stores destroyed by looters

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/Minneapolis-businesses-destroyed2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Protestors demonstrate in front of police in riot gear, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

