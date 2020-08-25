Minneapolis Jacob Blake protest leads to 11 arrests, at least 1 officer injured, police say

Police in Minneapolis, Minn., arrested 11 people in connection with a protest that devolved into a riot overnight in the wake of the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, officials said.

The 11 people were held with probable cause for charges ranging from damage to property and unlawful assembly to rioting, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in a Tuesday morning press release.

As many as 100 demonstrators congregated in front of the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, where Hutchinson said they “broke windows at the detention center and threatened to breach the security of the jail.”

At least one officer was injured, suffering a broken hand during a confrontation with a protester, officials said.

“We fully support peaceful protests, but we can not — and will not — allow demonstrators to destroy property or jeopardize the safety and security of our inmates, our deputies and our jail,” Hutchinson said.

Officers with the Minneapolis Police Department had also made five arrests, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“We believe that’s what brought the demonstrators to the jail,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andy Skoogman told the outlet. “They were yelling and chanting to release those who had been arrested.”

According to the report, one person broke the glass to one of the jail’s entrance doors while a sheriff’s deputy was standing on the other side. Protesters also allegedly tried to block the garage from which inmates come and go and attempted to zip-tie some of the facility’s exterior doors.

Demonstrators were protesting Sunday’s police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was seen in a video that appeared to show him being shot in the back multiple times. His three children were reportedly in the car at the time.

In the footage, Blake can be seen walking from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and appears to open fire while Blake apparently has his back turned. Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many officers fired.

Protests and riots have since been reported in Kenosha and Madison, Wis., Chicago and other parts of the country.

Just months earlier, protests flared in the Minnesotan city following the police-involved death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd, a 49-year-old Black man, died after a white police officer had held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, despite Floyd’s several shouts that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd was handcuffed at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.