Ministries hold daily services at site of George Floyd's death: 'From hatred to healing and hope'

Tears are shed and lives are changed at the street corner where George Floyd died while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

A group of ministries — Youth With a Mission (YWAM); Circuit Riders, a California-based missions movement; and Worldwide Outreach for Christ, a local church — have been holding daily services at 6 p.m. at the epicenter that sparked protests around the world.

Christophe Ulysse, 37, a YWAM leader based in Kona, Hawaii, told Fox News they are seeing real change.

“We’re going from pain and hatred to healing and hope,” Ulysse, a black Canadian Christian leader, said. “There’s this new narrative of the gospel.”

A 19-year-old man who overdosed near the site showed up the next day, still hopeless, and found his life purpose as a minister. He signed up to go to Bible school and share the message that radically changed his life, Ulysse said. Others have been baptized.

“We need to show that we can affect positive change,” Ulysse said. “You have a voice and you can go to the nations. You can carry this on. We’re empowering them to be carriers of hope.”

Pastor Curtis Farrar, whose church has been on the corner of 38th and Chicago for 38 years, has preached and had members of his congregation lead worship and prayer at the memorial site.

Jonathan Tremaine “JT” Thomas, a pastor from Ferguson, Mo., and founder of Civil Righteousness, brought a model of sharing personal stories of hope and healing, a message, and a time for worship and prayer for healing in the city that has seen protests turn to looting and rioting.

“I came here and I was broken,” Ulysse explained. “It affects team members differently, but those of us of color, as we’re here, we’re watching the change happen through the gospel. My heart is so filled with hope. Those in the neighborhood are saying this is unprecedented unity. They’re feeling an outpouring of love and hope from this nation.”

“For us, there is this deep conviction that we have tried everything to deal w/ this issue. We’ve tried politics, we’ve tried economics, and we’ve tried social reform,” Ulysse, who recalls the Rodney King riots as a kid, said. “It’s the same thing over and over. We have to go back to what actually works.”

The groups are using Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. and William Wilberforce, who ended the slave trade in Britain, as historic examples of true change.

They are working to give a voice and provide training to young people of color as well as working with key community leaders that have a vision for solution mentoring young people, similar to work Floyd, a Christian, did mentoring young people, Ulysse said.

Ulysse calls it a “historic moment.”

“The pain went to the nation and now the globe,” he concluded, “but we believe that healing is now going out from the intersection to the nations and the globe.”