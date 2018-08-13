Milwaukee police shoot, kill suspect who got out of car with gun

Milwaukee police shot and killed a man wanted on two outstanding warrants on the city’s south side Monday evening.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the shooting happened at around 5 p.m., when officers were following up on a suspect who fled from them earlier in the day. When officers conducted a traffic stop, Morales said the suspect got out of the vehicle with a gun.

The chief said two officers fired their weapons, and the suspect died from his injuries at the scene. The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene, but it was too soon to tell whether he fired his weapon at the officers. No members of law enforcement were injured.

Morales said both the officers were men aged 44 and 27. The older officer has been with Milwaukee police for 20 years while the younger has been on the force for six years.

Morales says the suspect was wanted on two warrants, for violating probation and domestic violence. He also faced charges for fleeing the officers earlier Monday.

The owner of a nearby bar told Fox 6 News that his friend’s wife was sitting in a parked car near the scene and heard multiple shots.

“Everybody heard them. Everybody was out seeing what was going on. They were scared to hell. The kids were crying, and then a little while later, up the street ‘bang, bang, bang,'” he told the station.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the shooting fell on the anniversary of the killing of 23-year-old Sylville Smith by a Milwaukee officer. Smith’s Aug. 13, 2016, death sparked rioting on Milwaukee’s north side.

The shooting is under investigation by local authorities and its conclusions will be reviewed by the district attorney.

Click for more from Fox6Now.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.