Milwaukee police officer shot and killed, local media reports

A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed Wednesday and a suspect was apprehended, local media reported, citing authorities.

The incident occurred as officers were looking for a wanted person, Fox 6 Now reported. Shots rang out after the officers came in contact with the suspect, during which “one of our members was injured,” Chief Alfonso Morales said.

“I’m saddened to inform you the officer injured did not make it today,” Morales said. “This is a difficult time for us. He was well loved by the department and a friend of mine.” Morales added that the deceased officer had been with the department for 17 years.

Authorities located a weapon, Fox 6 reported. Morales said “the suspect was not shot” during the encounter and described the investigation as being “very fluid.”

Milwaukee Police earlier tweeted that officers were “on the scene of a critical incident where an officer was shot,” adding that a “suspect is in custody.”

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.