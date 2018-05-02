Military plane crashes near Georgia airport, FAA says

At least two people were killed after a WC-130 military plane carrying five people crashed Wednesday near a Georgia airport, officials said.

The county deputy coroner told The Associated Press two people were killed when the Puerto Rico National Guard plane crashed around 11:30 a.m., shortly after takeoff from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The National Guard plane was bound for Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona when it went down, Air Force officials confirmed to Fox News. The wreckage was seen at the intersection of Highway 21 and Crossgate Road, officials said.

“There has been a plane crash at the intersection of Hwy 21 at Crossgate Rd. Roads will be shut down. Please avoid the area,” Chatham EMA tweeted.

Photos from the ground showed a section of the plane engulfed by fire and thick black smoke billowing to the sky.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the crash.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said flights were being impacted by the plane crash and urged fliers to check with airlines regarding their flights.

A C-130 Hercules is used by the Air Force and Air National Guard and designed to transport troops and equipment in combat zones. The planes usually accommodate three to five people.

Fox News’ Shira Bush and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.