Mikie Sherrill: Trump tax plan is hurting middle class Americans

House Armed Services Committee member Mikie Sherrill, D- N.J., argued Tuesday that the Trump tax plan is harmful to her constituents and the American people during an appearance on “America’s Newsroom.”

The former U.S. Navy pilot and prosecutor said that Democrats will succeed in the next elections if they can promote bipartisan legislature that improves the lives of families, and charged that the current tax plans introduced under President Trump do the opposite.

“Democrats have traditionally been at their strongest when they’re supporting the middle class families and right now we have a tax plan that is harming families across New Jersey and across this country,” she said.

As tax filing deadline passed Monday, many Americans encountered President Trump’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” for the first time.

A congressional committee found that a majority of Americans would likely pay at least $100 less on their taxes, but get the same amount of refund or less than in previous years. The law was perceived by opponents as an opportunity for Trump to help give tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations.

When asked what will make the new class of House Democrats successful, Sherrill said it was imperative that bipartisan legislature be passed to help families.

Legislation, she added, can be big moves like the controversial Green New Deal, or smaller actions, like a recent bill she proposed in New Jersey that ensures women in the military who have experienced sexual trauma have child care so they can attend therapy sessions.

Most importantly, she added, it is paramount that the people in her district and nationwide see legislation come through that will improve their access to healthcare, tax reforms, and infrastructure.