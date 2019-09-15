Mike Pence's nephew marries Kellyanne Conway's cousin in New Jersey: report

Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew married presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway’s cousin in a New Jersey wedding ceremony Saturday.

John Pence is a senior adviser on President Trump’s campaign and the nephew of Pence. Giovanna Coia is a White House communications aide whose father is Conway’s first cousin, the Washington Post reported. Coia first announced her engagement in September 2018, sharing a photo of her ring after Pence popped the question.

The couple’s page on the popular wedding registry site The Knot says the two were to wed Saturday in Atlantic City. The Federal Aviation Administration issued temporary flight restrictions in the area until Sunday, NJ.com reported. The type of restriction issued—VIPTFR—is used for government VIPs, special events, natural disasters and other events.

Pence was counting down the days to the wedding weeks ago on his Instagram, writing “T-14” next to a picture of his bikini-clad fiancée onVentnor City Beach on the Jersey Shore.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Coia has worked as a White House press assistant since January 2017. She attended The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Coia’s Her Campus profile says she’s from Sicklerville, NJ, and once was crowned Miss Teen South Jersey.

She also worked for Conway’s polling firm and interned for Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, before joining the White House staff, the Washington Post reported. Pence graduated from Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law and started working for Trump’s campaign in August 2016.