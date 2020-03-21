Mike Pence says he will be tested for coronavirus after staffer tested positive

Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he will be tested for the coronavirus, after one of his staffers tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

“While the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe I was exposed and no need to be tested, given the unique position I have as vice president and as leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon,” he said at a White House press briefing.

Pence’s office said Friday that the unidentified staffer tested positive. Pence said that the staffer is doing well, and had cold-like symptoms for a day and a half and has not been to the White House since Monday.

Pence was appointed by Trump to lead the White House’s coronavirus task force, which has been holding daily press briefings on the virus. In recent days, Trump has joined Pence and others on the task force for briefings.

