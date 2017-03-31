Mike Kramer retires as ISU head football coach

POCATELLO — Idaho State University announced Thursday that Bengals head football coach Mike Kramer has retired and former ISU assistant coach Rob Phenicie has been named the new head coach.
ISU Director of Athletics Jeff Tingey said Kramer decided to retire on his own but if Kramer had not retired, he would not have been the Bengals’ coach for the upcoming season.
The move comes one week before the Bengals begin their spring football practices.
“We knew we needed a change of direction with our football program,” Tingey said Thursday in a press conference. “We know we needed to improve. We know we needed different or better leadership with our football program.”
Kramer was in the final year of a three-year contract extension through the end of 2017 season.
Tingey said Kramer will still be paid about $100,000 for the remainder of his contract.
Tingey said Phenicie has not yet signed a contract to be ISU’s head coach but that will be forthcoming.
Phenicie is not in Pocatello, as he took a coaching position with the University of Northern Iowa football program last week. But Tingey said Phenicie has left that job and is on his way back to finalize the contract details. Tingey also said Phenicie was not the lone candidate that was interviewed for the position.
“I’ve invited Rob to come back,” Tingey said. “We are still in those discussions. We will finalize them in the next couple days.”
Phenicie was the Bengals’ wide receivers coach for two seasons before replacing Matt Troxel as the offensive coordinator in January. Troxel left ISU to coach wide receivers at the University of Montana.
Phenicie previously coached at University of Nevada, Las Vegas; University of Montana; University of Wyoming; Cal State Northridge; and Los Angeles Valley College.
“He brings a lot of great experience, something we find very valuable,” Tingey said of Phenicie. “Him taking the reins on the offense and leadership role for our program is something we are excited for.”
Kramer was rewarded with his contract extension following 2014’s 8-4 season, in which he was named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Bengals to their first winning season since 2003. The team had won eight games the previous five seasons combined prior to 2014.
Since the Bengals’ success-filled 2014 campaign, the team has had back-to-back two-win seasons. The squad won two conference games during that same span. In six years at Idaho State, Kramer had an overall record of 18-50.
“From comments I’ve heard, we need to improve,” Tingey said. “We need to be more competitive. Everyone wants to see a conference champion. That is what I heard. Everybody wants to see a winner.”
Tingey complimented ISU’s football players for their academic success and their positive interaction with the Pocatello community.
ISU’s coaching change Thursday drew support from former football player Robert Poleki, who played at ISU from 1999-2003.
“On behalf of former ISU football players, we would like to express our support for the university’s decision, and we would like our football program to move forward in a positive direction,” Poleki said in a statement to the Journal. “In light of recent developments, it became clear that a change in leadership was necessary. Our current players and assistant coaches deserve our support and can expect us to be there for them.”
Kramer was hired as the program’s 25th head coach on Nov. 22, 2010. Before coming to Idaho State, Kramer was the head coach at Eastern Washington University and Montana State University.
At Montana State from 2000-06, Kramer and the Bobcats won three Big Sky Conference titles. While with Eastern Washington from 1994-99, the Eagles went 37-32.
Kramer’s time in Pocatello was not without controversy. In 2012, he was suspended for one game and investigated by Pocatello police for pushing one of his wide receivers to the ground during a practice. Prosecutors later decided not to press charges against Kramer.
Earlier in his career, Kramer was fired at Montana State University because of the criminal behavior of some of his players. He then successfully sued MSU for wrongful termination.
Kramer could not been reached for comment Thursday. Phenicie plans to hold a press conference on Monday where he’ll take questions from the media about his plans for the team.