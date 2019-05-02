Mike Huckabee says Dems have 'got nothing' on Barr, were 'rude and disrespectful'

Democrats have “got nothing” in trying to discredit Attorney General William Barr on the Mueller report, former Republican presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Wednesday.

“They are like people who show up at the barbecue restaurant at closing time and all the meat is gone,” Huckabee said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“So, what they are left to do is just lick the bones, gnaw on them a little bit and suck the barbecue sauce out of the bottle. They have nothing else to do,” Huckabee told host Laura Ingraham.

Barr testified Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he addressed his decision not to pursue an obstruction case against President Trump and the delay in the release of the redacted version of Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation.

BARR: MUELLER REPORT IS DONE. WE NEED TO STOP USING DOJ AS ‘POLITICAL WEAPON’

During the hearing, several Democrats called on Barr to resign, including Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. Harris is seeking her party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

Huckabee described the Democrats’ treatment of Barr as “rude and disrespectful.”

“And I think in a way, I almost felt sorry watching them. But then I didn’t because [they were] so rude and disrespectful of the attorney general. And how he maintained his composure and didn’t crawl across the table and go after a few of them as a testament to diplomacy, grace and being a gentleman,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee also reacted to a New York Times op-ed by former FBI Director James Comey.

In a piece titled “How Trump Co-Opts Leaders Like Bill Barr,” Comey wrote, “Mr. Trump eats your soul in small bites.”

Huckabee disagreed with Comey and warned that the former FBI director may soon face troubles of his own.

“First of all, he’s dead wrong about Donald Trump. Donald Trump does not eat people’s soul in small bites,” Huckabee said. “He takes it in one great big chomp and it’s over and he’s done with it. It is one of the reasons he’s president because he does know how to take on an adversary. Jim Comey has a lot of explaining to do.”