Mike Bloomberg fires back at Trump's 'Mini Mike' taunts: I 'measure height from the neck up'

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg responded to President Trump’s repeated references to his less-than-six-foot stature, telling a Fox News Town Hall that height is “measured from the neck up.”

At the past weekend’s CPAC event in Oxon Hill, Md., Trump riffed on Bloomberg’s height — at one point crouching at his lectern so his forehead was barely visible on the dais.

“We’ve got Mini Mike, but I think he’s out of it,” Trump said in the clip, played by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum during their Northern Virginia town hall.

BLOOMBERG, AT FOX NEWS TOWN HALL, PREDICTS CONTESTED CONVENTION

“I would like to spend $700 million and end up with nothing. That was probably the worst debate performance in the history of presidential elections,” Trump continued, referring to the ex-mayor’s participation in the Nevada and South Carolina Democratic debates. “He’s going ‘Oh, get me off of this stage, get me off. Get me off of this stage!'”

Bloomberg watched the clip showing little expression but riffed in response that physical height isn’t all that matters when it comes to stature.

“Donald talks about height — where I come from we measure height from the neck up,” he said, receiving applause for the remark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He has his shtick and he is welcome to it. And I have mine. And that’s what it’s going to be,” the 78-year-old New Yorker continued.

Bloomberg told MacCallum and Baier that, if elected, he would also end another one of Trump’s customs.

A Bloomberg administration would be visibly lacking in West Wing tweets.

In a self-deprecating way, Bloomberg joked that another reason he would restrict his own Twitter access is that he “can’t spell.”

“But on the other hand, neither can Donald,” he added.