Migrant caravan re-forms to resume push north, uncertain if it can reach US

About 2,000 Central American migrants who crossed a river from Guatemala into Mexico have voted, by way of a show of hands, to re-form their caravan and continue the push north toward the U.S.

The migrants in question crossed the river without registering, The Associated Press reported Saturday night, unlike others who were processed by Mexican immigration officials at a border bridge.

Rodrigo Abeja, a caravan leader, said that Sunday morning, they will move on toward Tapachula, Mexico, near the Guatemalan border.

“We don’t yet know if we will make it to the (U.S.) border,” he told AP, “but we are going to keep going as far as we can.”

The migrants gathered in a park on the Mexican side of the river were calling out, “Let’s all walk together!” and “Yes we can!” the wire service reported.

Earlier in the evening on Saturday, Mexico’s governmental National Human Rights Commission said it was working to guarantee the right of the migrants from the caravan, which appeared to be stalled out near Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala.

The commission said its agents were providing water and medical care for minor injuries as a result of falls, scuffles, tear gas and anxiety after the migrants were blocked by police on Friday.

On Friday participants smashed through a Guatemala-Mexico border fence, enabling a few to dash into Mexican territory. Most were repelled by police with riot shields and pepper spray.

President Trump tweeted Saturday that if Democrats stopped being obstructionists, “we could write up and agree to new immigration laws in less than one hour.”

“Look at the needless pain and suffering that they are causing.” Trump tweeted. “Look at the horrors taking place on the Border.”

“Chuck & Nancy, call me!” he said referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The president is desperate to change the subject from health care to immigration because he knows that health care is the number one issue Americans care about and that Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, and Republicans in Washington are making a mess of our health care system, causing premiums to increase and care to decrease while threatening to gut protections for pre-existing conditions,” Schumer and Pelosi said in response. “Democrats are focused like a laser on health care and will not be diverted.”

Trump’s tweet comes as he has seized on a huge caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States through Mexico as fresh evidence that his tough immigration prescriptions are needed.

Trump has told Mexico that he is monitoring the country’s response. On Thursday he threatened to close the U.S. border if Mexico didn’t stop the caravan. Later that day he tweeted a video of Mexican federal police deploying at the Guatemalan border and wrote: “Thank you Mexico, we look forward to working with you!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

