Midterm elections: Threats at elections office, polling center

At least two threats were reported Monday and Tuesday at election sites.

In Florida, Daniel Chen, 65, was arrested Monday after he called the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections office and threatened to “blow up” the building in an effort to stop incessant robocalls, police said.

“The investigation began [Monday] afternoon when the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Supervisor of Elections who advised that a telephone call was received from a male who was upset due to receiving unsolicited calls from political candidates,” Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Chen said he tried to stop the calls throughout the week with no luck, police told Fox News. He also provided his name and telephone number to the staff at the elections office.

The 65-year-old man was charged with making a false report of a bomb and is being held on $15,000 bail.

On Tuesday, a man in Pennsylvania was arrested after threatening to shoot up a polling center, police told Fox News. The alleged incident occurred just before 9 a.m. at South Franklin Fire Hall in Washington County, where the man allegedly complained to election workers he was promised a gun and money if he voted “straight party,” WPXI reported.

The man reportedly became angry when poll workers told him he wasn’t registered to vote, and he threatened to come back to the polling place and carry out a shooting, according to WPXI.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News the state police is handling the investigation.

A voting precinct in Brevard County’s Palm Bay was also briefly placed on lockdown after someone reported seeing a man sitting in his car with a gun, Florida Today reported.

The incident was soon cleared and the voting precinct reopened.