Midterm elections in several key states still undecided

With midterm election night mostly over in several states across the U.S., there are still several races that have yet to be called Wednesday.

Votes still need to be counted in at least two hotly contested Senate races and the contentious race for Georgia governor.

Take a look below at some of the major races that still need to be called.

ARIZONA SENATE RACE

The historic race between Republican Rep. Martha McSally and Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema is still too close to call. The two female lawmakers are vying in state that has never elected a woman to the Senate before.

A staffer for McSally’s campaign told Fox News they are “feeling good” about their chances as they watched other aces come in around the country.

The seat was left open after Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican openly critical of Trump, announced his retirement. He had said he couldn’t win a GOP primary in the current political climate.

Ahead of the election, Fox News ranked the race as one of five toss-ups for the Senate. President Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in Arizona by about 4 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election.

Polls closed in Arizona Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

MONTANA SENATE RACE

The race between Democratic incumbent Jon Tester and Republican Matt Rosendale was still close to call. Tester was seeking a third team against Rosendale, who is Montana’s auditor.

Trump has weighed in heavily in the race, backing Rosendale. He made four trips to the state to campaign for Rosendale and blamed Tester for derailing the nomination of White House doctor Ronny Jackson to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tester has continued to highlight his life as a grain farmer and even the three fingers he lost in a meat grinder as a child. The approach had worked for him in the 2006 and 2012 elections.

The polls in Montana closed at 10 p.m. ET.

GEORGIA GUBERNATORIAL RACE

The contentious race for Georgia governor between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams were still battling to the last minute. The races were still deemed too close to call with 97 percent of the votes in and a 75,000 vote difference between Kemp and Abrams, according to Fox News’ projections.

Kemp and Abrams are aiming to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Nathan Deal, and hoping to escape a potential overtime run.

If neither candidate earns more than 50 percent of the vote, then they will head for a Dec. 4 runoff — the first general election gubernatorial runoff in the state’s history.

Abrams refused to concede to Kemp, saying her victory was still “within reach.”

“Tonight we have closed a gap between yesterday and tomorrow, but we still have a few more miles to go,” she said. “Across our state, folks are opening up the dreams of voters in absentee ballots, and we believe our chance for a stronger Georgia is just within reach.

CALIFORNIA HOUSE RACE

The race between Democrat Rep. Harley Rouda and Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher was still yet to be called.

Rohrabacher, was looking for his 16th term, and took a hardline stance on immigration and getting a strong endorsement from Trump on Monday.

Rouda, a real-estate investor who previously called for President Trump’s impeachment and accused Rohrabacher of being a Trump ally out of touch with voters, has said they need more moderates in Congress.

The polls in California have closed and 100 percent of votes are in, according to the latest Fox News projections.

