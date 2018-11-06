Midterm election voters in contentious Georgia county facing difficulties

Technical issues on Tuesday morning plagued voting machines in Gwinett County, leading to long lines and frustration in an area of Georgia already drawing increased scrutiny due to alleged irregularities in the rejection of absentee ballot.

Electronic Express Polls, which are used to check voters into their respective precincts, were down at Anderson-Livsey Elementary School in Snellville, Gwinnett County officials told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Photos on social media showed a lengthy line of voters waiting in the school. Officials said they were bringing in new equipment. One person compared the line to waiting for a ride at Six Flags.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams urged voters in a tweet to stay in line at whichever polling place they were in until their ballot was cast. She asked followers to retweet her message.

Gwinnett County is one of the Georgia counties under scrutiny for a high rate of rejected absentee ballots at the start of early voting. The county reportedly rejected 9.6 percent of all absentee mail ballots on Oct. 12.