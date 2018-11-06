Midterm ballot measures: Florida votes to ban offshore drilling … and vaping at work

Along with deciding who will control the House and Senate for the next two years, Americans on Tuesday cast their votes on a number of state ballot measures, on issues ranging from marijuana policy to voting rights.

Below, Fox News has compiled a list of the results for a number of key measures that will shape events and policy in states across the nation.

FULL MIDTERM RESULTS

Florida

Floridians cast their vote on a host of ballot measures on Tuesday.

On a strange measure linking a ban on offshore oil and gas drilling with an end to e-cigarette use in the workplace, voters in the Sunshine State decided in favor of the ballot initiative. The measure was poised to pass, 68.25 percent to 31.76 percent, when The Associated Press called the vote with just over 72 percent of precincts reporting.

These two seemingly unrelated issues – oil exploration and vaping — had stirred up equal parts anger and confusion among voters ever since the state’s Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) approved the measure for the ballot earlier this year.

The combination of the two proposed bans into one ballot measure has come with little explanation from Florida’s CRC beyond Brecht Heuchan, chairman of the commission’s Style and Drafting Committee, telling local media that the sponsors of the different proposals worked together under the slogan of “clean air, clean water.”

The proposed amendment advanced with little discussion in April.

Those in the state’s oil and gas industries said the measure is redundant, as Florida already had a statute on the books making it illegal to drill within the boundaries of the state’s territorial seas. Many lawmakers in Florida, including departing Republican Gov. Rick Scott, also oppose plans by the Trump administration to permit oil and gas drilling in federal waters beyond the nation’s outer continental shelf — a jurisdictional term referring to the submerged territory sitting up to 10.36 statutory miles off the state’s western coast and three nautical miles off its eastern seaboard.

Environmental groups supported the proposed amendment, but said that even with passage, voters must continue to push for a ban on oil and gas drilling in both state and federal waters off the coast of Florida.

Also in Florida, voters decided in favor allowing those who have served their time to cast votes as soon as the 2020 elections.

The “Voting Restoration Amendment,” also called Amendment 4, was approved to be on the ballot back in January after gathering the requisite 766,200 signatures, and would automatically restore voting rights to felons – murderers and sex offenders not included – who have done prison time, completed parole or probation and paid any restitution. Florida’s ballot measure is part of a broader move over the last few decades to restore voting rights to felons, but is the first to put it to voters to decide.

Currently, Florida does have a process in which convicted felons can have voting rights restored. Critics of the current system argue it is too lengthy and burdensome for many ex-cons to navigate.

Along with a backlog of more than 10,000 applications in the state agency that processes the applications, people looking to have their rights restored must travel to Tallahassee to appear before the Board of Executive Clemency, which includes Scott, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.