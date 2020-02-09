Midshipman dies during physical readiness test, Naval Academy says

The U.S. Navy announced the death of a midshipman during a physical readiness test at the Naval Academy on Saturday.

The academy posted a message to Facebook confirming the death and offering support to the midshipman’s relatives.

“The Naval Academy is deeply saddened to confirm that a midshipman died this morning during the semi-annual physical readiness test,” it said.

NAVY VETERAN’S ‘TRUMP 2020’ FLAG STOLEN FROM HIS FLORIDA HOME: ‘I FELT VIOLATED’

“The Brigade of Midshipman, staff and faculty were notified of the midshipman’s death this afternoon,” it continued. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification.”

The message also said grief counseling would be available to anyone who felt affected by the tragedy.

“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief,” it said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Grief counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty and staff through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center,” the academy added.