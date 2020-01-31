Michigan woman who allegedly bit off part of man’s tongue while kissing gets charged

Police in Michigan say a woman bit off an inch of a man’s tongue on Tuesday during a consensual kiss.

Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, is facing a charge of aggravated assault after the injury, Detroit’s Fox 2 reported.

The consensual kiss-turned-tongue bite unfolded in the victim’s apartment in Center Line, a community about 15 miles north of Detroit.

Officers responded to a call from the house, where they found the man bleeding from his mouth. A piece of his tongue – measuring approximately one inch long – was found in a bedroom, WDIV reported.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and Wedgeworth was arrested.

The accused appeared Wednesday at Center Line’s 37th District Court, where a judge set a $25,000 cash bond surety.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith told WDIV it was “the first case of this nature in my 27 years in the prosecutor’s office.”

Wedgeworth’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for next month.