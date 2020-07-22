Michigan woman arrested, faces charges after soliciting fake hit man to kill ex-husband: report

A Rockwood, Mich., woman is facing criminal charges after reportedly soliciting a murder-for-hire against her ex-husband through a satire hit-man rental website, officials said.

Wendy Wein, 51, was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count each of solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime through rentahitman.com.

MLive.com reported that police were contacted by the owner of the site after Wein requested a consultation to help with an “issue” regarding her ex-husband, who does not live in the state.

An undercover officer met with Wein in a South Rockwood parking lot on July 17, where the woman offered a $5,000 bounty on her ex-husband and provided the agent with an upfront payment for travel expenses. She was then arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.