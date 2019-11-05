Michigan woman, 41, is fatally mauled by pit bulls: police

A 41-year-old Michigan woman was fatally mauled by pit bulls in her mobile home on Friday, according to police.

Bay City Public Safety officers were dispatched to the home in the 3200 block of Westshore Drive around 3 p.m. Inside, they found the body of a woman later ID’d as Brandy Joy O’Dell.

An autopsy report by the Bay County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined the cause of death was “several bites made by one or more dogs that were pets,” Bay City Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook.

Two “Pitt Bull type dogs were removed from the home and taken to animal control,” police said.

Craig Goulet, supervisor of the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center, confirmed that the dogs were pit bulls, mlive.com reported.

The dogs are now being housed at the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center, The Detroit Free Press reported.