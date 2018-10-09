Michigan serial rape suspect had hundreds of videotapes at home that could point to new crimes, prosecutor says

A man in Michigan accused of raping multiple women was reportedly hit with additional charges Tuesday, a day after local officials allocated funds to be used towards processing hundreds of videos found at his home.

Since his July arrest, Gilbert Conway, 60, has been hit with a total of 77 charges stemming from the alleged kidnappings and rapes of six women over the course of several years, WJRT reported.

Authorities in Flint reportedly discovered around 500 video recordings at Conway’s residence and on Monday county commissioners designated $20,000 towards helping investigators transfer them to a digital format, according to The Associated Press.

The hundreds of videos, which were found following Conway’s arrest, could potentially help authorities find other alleged victims, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told WJRT.

“Each one of those hi8 tapes runs at least eight hours,” Leyton said. “We believe from looking at some of the hi8 tapes that there are additional victims being sexually assaulted while being videotaped and we want to be able to look at those video tapes and hopefully identify these additional victims.”

Conway has entered a not guilty plea, NBC News reported.

Leyton, who described the case as being “major-league,” told The Associated Press that his office is working with Flint police and the FBI.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.