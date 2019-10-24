Michigan Powerball winner nearly left store without buying $80M ticket, he says

Whenever Philip Chippewa of Michigan sees Powerball jackpots rising, he usually decides to take a chance.

Recently, luck was with him, according to reports. Chippewa – a 54-year-old father of seven who has 21 grandchildren – won the top prize of $80 million in the Sept. 21 drawing of the multistate lottery game.

“I buy a few tickets and hope for the best,” he said, explaining his winning strategy, according to FOX 66 in Flint.

When he heard about last month’s big jackpot, Chippewa says, he stopped at a local store but “almost walked out without buying the tickets.”

Luckily, he remembered to make the purchase, but then forgot about the tickets until his sister-in-law called that night, saying there had been a local winner.

He found the tickets in his truck, and then he and his wife Dawn “both had tears in our eyes” when their son read the winning numbers off his phone while they checked the numbers on their tickets. One of the tickets was the big winner.

Chippewa said he plans to buy homes for himself and his children, plus a motorcycle and a car. But he insists “it’s not going to change who we are.”

In fact, he has even stayed on at his job.

“Every day when I come to work my boss asks me, ‘Why are you here?’” he told FOX 66. “I just tell him that I was hired to do a job and I’m not going to abandon anyone just because I won.”