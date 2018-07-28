Michigan motel fire kills woman, five children from same family, officials say

A fire at a motel in Michigan early Saturday has killed one woman and five children from the same family, according to reports.

The fire destroyed about 90 percent of the Cosmo Extended Stay in Benton Harbor in the southwestern portion of the state, on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Officials said at least one other child was being treated at a local hospital, WBND-TV of South Bend, Ind., reported.

The call for the fire, in Berrien County, Mich., came in at 1:45 a.m. local time, the report said.

The motel, about a two-hour drive southwest of Lansing, has been completely evacuated, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.