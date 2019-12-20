Michigan mayor charged in federal six-figure fraud investigation

A Michigan mayor was hit with federal charges of bribery and fraud on Thursday for allegedly participating in a real estate scheme that netted him hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars’ unsealed 33-count indictment states he conspired with his community development manager, Jeffrey Baum, and developer Shady Awad to award tax-foreclosed properties to Awad’s company in exchange for cash and other favors.

Awad is accused of providing over $30,000 in renovations to Sollars’ home, over $11,000 in renovations to his lake house, and over $12,000 in appliances, cabinetry, cash and other valuables, in exchange for political influence.

Using the Right of First Refusal Program program, Sollars would exercise the city’s right to buy foreclosed properties from the state treasurer and appoint a developer to renovate the property in exchange for eventual ownership.

TRUMP TAUNTS DEMS AT MICHIGAN RALLY: ‘DOESN’T REALLY FEEL LIKE WE’RE BEING IMPEACHED’

Between 2015 and 2019, Awad’s company was awarded the “vast majority” of the properties, according to the indictment.

Baum would use his influence in government to tell city officials to dismiss tickets of civil infractions against Awad’s company, Realty Transition.

The indictment also claims Sollars hid over $200,000 earned from his criminal actions inside his home, in an effort to shield it from the authorities. Sollars has denied any wrongdoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The federal government notified the court of its intent to seek a financial forfeiture from each defendant, for any money they obtained through illegal means.