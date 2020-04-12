Michigan man and son, 20, laid to rest after losing battle to coronavirus within 3-day span

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Two of Michigan’s nearly 1,400 coronavirus deaths were a 20-year-old man and his father who died within a three-day span.

The father, 59-year-old Freddie Lee Brown Jr., a retiree, died on March 26. The son Freddie Lee Brown III, a college student, died March 29.

Sandy Brown held a small visitation Friday for her husband and son with mourners standing outside their cars, adhering to social distancing, according to reports.

MICHIGAN STAY-AT-HOME ORDER NOW BANS VISITS TO FRIENDS, RELATIVES, GOVERNOR SAYS

“My two men are gone. I am standing here in the strength of the Lord, not no strength of my own,” Brown said, as WWMT-TV reported.

She gave her men a purple teddy bear and dressed them in their Sunday best, the station reported. A Michigan State jersey draped the casket of her son, a football fanatic.

They died at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, southeast of Flint.

Brown’s husband, who had a kidney transplant, fell ill and then went to the hospital after having trouble breathing, the Detroit News reported Friday. He tested positive for COVID-19 and wound up on a ventilator, the report said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The day after his death, Brown’s son, who had asthma, got sick. His condition reportedly improved but then worsened before he died.

“There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable,” Sandy Brown said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague. I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days.”

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus deaths in Michigan stood at over 1,300. State health officials said nearly 24,000 people have tested positive.