Michigan man accused of urinating on girl cleared of all charges; story was fabricated, police say

A Grand Rapids, Michigan man accused of urinating on a 5-year-old girl was cleared of all charges Friday after police determined the child’s story was fabricated.

A police spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to Fox News Friday night that no charges would be filed against 60-year-old David Allen Dean.

A 5-year-old girl, who was not identified, falsely claimed the man urinated on her as she was hiding in bushes while playing hide-and-seek with friends.

Dean was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony sex offense excluding assault and commercializing, WWMT News reported.

Katrena Rapier, whose two sons were playing with the young girl that day, told WWMT she came home “soaking wet,” smelling like urine.

It was later determined that one of the children urinated on the girl — not the man, as the kids previously alleged, according to Fox 17.

The Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Prosecutors Office discovered the children made the story up after the local Children’s Advocacy Center followed up with the children through a series of interviews about the alleged crime, the news station reports.