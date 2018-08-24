Michigan man, a non-compliant registered sex offender, allegedly urinated on 5-year-old girl, used racial slur

A non-compliant registered sex offender in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was arrested after he allegedly urinated on a 5-year-old girl and called her a racial slur.

The girl, who has not been identified, was playing hide-and-seek with friends when a man, identified by WWMT News as 60-year-old David Allen Dean, allegedly urinated on her as she was hiding in the bushes.

Dean was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony sex offense excluding assault and commercializing, WWMT News reported.

Katrena Rapier told the news station her two sons were playing with the 5-year-old girl and her brother when the incident occured. She said the girl was “soaking wet and scared” after she returned home with the other children.

“Her hair smelled like nothing but urine and it was like soaked, her whole shirt front to back was soaked,” Rapier told WWMT News.

Rapier’s sons also said the man called the girl a racial epithet.

Dean, who lives on the same street as the young girl, according to the news station, registered as a sex offender in Michigan in 1997, according to the state’s Public Sex Offender registry. That same year, he was convicted of criminal sexual assault against a person under 13 years old.

“I never knew that he was capable of doing all that to a 5-year-old child,” Rapier said. “She’s basically a baby. She didn’t want to come out of the house after that she was just afraid.”

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case, WWMT News reported, and will determine what charges will be filed.