Michigan man, 20, charged in horrific beating of nursing-home patient caught on video

Jaden Hayden, 20, was charged Sunday in connection with the beating of 75-year-old Norman Bledsoe at a Detroit nursing home.

Hayden, of Ypsilanti, was sharing a room with Bledsoe at the Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit. When he set up his cell phone in the room it’s alleged that Hayden severely attacked the defenseless man by repeatedly punching him in the head on May 10.

Nursing home staff rushed to the room and saw Bledsoe bleeding from both sides of his head. However, he led staff to believe he fell from his bed. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Hayden was arrested on May 21 by Detroit Police after an alleged video captured on social media caught the attention of Ann Arbor Police. It’s also alleged that Hayden stole Bledsoe’s credit cards.

As a result, Hayden has been charged with two counts of Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm, Larceny in a Building and two counts of Financial Transaction Device, Steal/Retain Without Consent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The alleged actions of this defendant are truly and uniquely disturbing. We must be able to trust our loved ones in specialty care facilities. I truly hope that the facts of this care are one of a kind,” prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Click for more from Fox 2 Detroit.