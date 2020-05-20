Michigan flooding hits record levels, Whitmer says floods 'historic event' playing out in middle of coronavirus pandemic

May 20, 2020 KID News National News

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Floodwaters in central Michigan broke records early Wednesday and threatened to rise even higher after catastrophic dam failures forced about 10,000 people to evacuate.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the Tittabawassee River in the city of Midland reached its highest level ever Wednesday morning at 33.97 feet and is expected to rise up to 38 feet by midday.

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a news conference on Tuesday. ”If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now.”

WHITMER ISSUED A STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER 2 DAMS WERE BREACHED IN MIDLAND COUNTY

Whitmer, who declared a state of emergency for Midland County, said that downtown Midland could be under 9 feet of water by midday Wednesday.

Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich., on May 19.

Water floods the Midland Area Farmers Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Mich., on May 19. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)

“We are anticipating an historic high water level,” the governor said.

A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)

The NWS on Tuesday evening urged anyone near the river to seek higher ground following “catastrophic dam failures” at the Edenville Dam, about 140 miles north of Detroit, and the Sanford Dam, about 7 miles downriver.

Midland, a city of 42,000 about 8 miles downstream from the Sanford Dam, faced an especially serious flooding threat. Dow Chemical Co.’s main plant sits on the city’s riverbank.

Significant flooding was reported in the city by daybreak.

The Midland County Central Dispatch also warned residents of further evacuations, after a dike on Poseville “broke loose” early Tuesday.

A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

A view of the flooded area near the Sanford Dam on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Kaytie Boomer/MLive.com/The Bay City Times via AP)

As of early Wednesday, the city of Midland, and the villages of Sanford and Dow Chemical had been evacuated. State officials also were working to help residents leave Tittabawassee Township, Thomas Township, and Saginaw Township.

Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Saginaw County, Mich.

Freeland resident Cyndi Ballien walks up to get a closer look as heavy rain floods North Gleaner Road near its intersection with Tittabawassee Road on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Saginaw County, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

In response to the coming floodwaters, several shelters in high schools and family centers opened across the region, FOX2 reported.

MICHIGAN FLOODS BRING ‘SUBSTANTIAL’ CONCERN ABOUT DAMS, ‘CUTOFF LOW’ TO PACK DRENCHING RAIN

The governor encouraged people to do their best to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, such as wearing a face covering and observing social distancing “to the best of your ability.”

Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich.

Carol Ouellette stands on her front porch, surrounded by floodwater, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

“This is truly a historic event playing out in the middle of a historic event,” Whitmer said Tuesday night.

Catherine Sias, who lives about 1 mile from the Edenville Dam, told the Associated Press she first left home early Tuesday morning. “All of a sudden we heard the fire truck sirens going north toward the dam.”

Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch May 19, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich.

Floodwater surrounds gas pumps at Wixom Lake Gas &amp; Launch May 19, along the Tittabawassee River in Beaverton, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

Sias, 45, said when she evacuated along M-30, a state highway and the main road through Edenville crossing the river north of town, she saw the rushing Tittabawassee River.

“It was very dramatic, very fast and full of debris,” she said.

Tyler Marciniak, of Grand Rapids, carries hanging plants through floodwaters as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Beaverton, Mich.

Tyler Marciniak, of Grand Rapids, carries hanging plants through floodwaters as he helps his father, Tom Marciniak, assess the damage to his home on Red Oak Drive on Wixom Lake, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Beaverton, Mich. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

Flood warnings in Michigan were issued following widespread rainfall of 4 to 7 inches starting Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy runoff pushed rivers higher.

The same storm system brought heavy rain and flooding to the Chicago area over the weekend before moving east.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Several first responders were activated to help provide assistance.

Among those responding to the flooding in central Michigan include the National Guard, 125 Infantry and the Red Cross.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 51st Civil Support Team also supported Dow Chemical. Michigan State Police authorized air, land and marine vehicles to help, according to FOX2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.