Michigan ER nurse dies alone at home from coronavirus: reports

A Detroit ER nurse has become one of the first Michigan health care workers known to have died from the coronavirus.

Lisa Ewald died alone at her home in Dearborn — the cause of death COVID-19, according to reports. She was last heard from Tuesday. A friend found her body the next day. She would have turned 54 on Saturday.

“You always think that it can’t affect you to a degree. So this is making it real for me,” niece Carly Ewald told Fox 2 Detroit Saturday.

Lisa Ewald was working on the frontlines, since the coronavirus hit Michigan and patients began flooding the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital, where she worked, according to the station.

“It’s nice to hear that she was so willing to be on the front lines, but it’s also scary for those still on it,” her niece said.

Lisa Ewald came down with coronavirus symptoms at the end of March — a high fever and cough, the station reported. She lost her sense of smell and taste. She had asthma, putting her at higher risk.

She told friends she tried to get tested twice, according to the station. When she was finally tested, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Henry Ford told the station it adheres to CDC guidelines in regard to testing employees for the virus.

“There are not adequate words to describe how saddened we are,” Henry Ford President and CEO Wright Lassiter III said. “Our hearts ache for our employee’s family, friends, and colleagues.”

“As health care providers on the frontlines of this pandemic, we know we are not immune to its traumatic effects.”