Michigan delivery driver seen in video running over Amazon package 3 times after failed delivery

A delivery driver may have been possessed by the Grinch earlier this month when he allegedly destroyed a holiday package he was supposed to drop off for an Amazon customer, according to a report.

Surveillance video captured by neighbors in a Troy, Mich., neighborhood shows the driver place the package in front of the back tire and then proceed to run it over repeatedly, Detroit’s WXYZ-TV reported.

After the driver stops in front of the home, he appears to attempt to deliver the package before heading back to the truck and carefully placing the package beneath the truck’s rear tire and driving back and forth over it numerous times, crushing the item, the report said.

Neighbor George Porretta was outraged by the video, which amazingly goes on to show the guy come back around and run over the package yet again.

Soon after, at about 4 p.m. Dec. 17, Porretta himself picked up what was left, which was a smart remote for a garage door, and delivered it to the intended customer, WXYZ reported.

Porretta said Amazon replaced the order, but insisted such behavior must stop before he delivers any more holiday gifts.

The van was unmarked, leading Porretta to suspect the driver was under contract with a third-party delivery service, the report said.

Amazon has not yet commented on the incident.