Michigan care home patient, 75, brutally beaten in attack caught on video; Trump reacts

A shocking video surfacing Thursday showed a 75-year-old Michigan care home patient being beaten in a brutal, bloody attack.

Reports of the beating, at the Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit, drew a response from President Trump, who reacted on Twitter.

“Is this even possible to believe? Can this be real?” the president wrote. “Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”

The graphic video shows a younger man, who authorities said was a 20-year-old patient of the same facility, relentlessly punching the elderly man in his face, dozens of times – both while the elderly man is lying on a bed and while he is seated.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

“It absolutely shattered my heart. It just broke my heart how anyone could be capable of this kind of brutality,” Joann Uhler, a Cleveland-area woman who spotted the video on social media and alerted Detroit-area authorities, told Detroit’s FOX 2.

“How does this guy have free rein to go into other patients’ rooms and physically abuse them and no one is aware of it?” Uhler asked.

Police in Detroit, Ann Arbor and other parts of Michigan also received calls from people who found the video online, FOX 2 reported.

The Detroit Police Department thanked the public in a Twitter message.

“Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention,” the department wrote. “The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation and an arrest has been made. Thank you again.”

Detroit police believe the incident occurred May 15, during a nursing home lockdown that remains in effect because of the coronavirus, the station reported.

Uhler told the station she wonders if the beating might have been prevented had the home been accepting visitors under normal conditions.

“Honestly, I think if they were receiving visitors this would have been addressed a lot quicker than something like this having to evolve on Twitter,” Uhler said.

A law firm representing the care home said the suspect was not a long-term resident of the facility, but someone who was undergoing temporary rehabilitation treatment, Detroit’s WDIV-TV reported.

“Westwood has been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so,” the law firm said in a statement, according to WDIV. “The safety, health, and well-being of our residents remains a top priority of Westwood. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The unidentified suspect was arrested taken to the Detroit Detention Center as the investigation continues, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The elderly man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.