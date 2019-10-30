Michigan boy, 4, fatally mauled by 60-pound pit bull: police

A 4-year-old Michigan boy was mauled to death by a 60-pound pit bull Tuesday evening, according to local police.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a home in Hazel Park, about 10 miles north of Detroit, at around 7 p.m., Fox 2 reported. Inside, they saw the animal attacking the boy, the report said.

The officers subdued the dog with Tasers in order to free the boy, who had suffered severe wounds on his body and neck. The dog had also injured the boy’s mother, but her injuries were not as severe.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he died, Fox 2 reported.

The dog was reportedly being fostered by the family. It was taken to a veterinarian where it was euthanized.

It was unclear what had led to the attack, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

“A preliminary finding appears that this case was a tragic incident,” Hazel Park police told the Detroit Free Press. “The Hazel Park Police Department extends its sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.”

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. By Wednesday afternoon, it had nearly reached its $10,000 goal.

