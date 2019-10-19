Michael Moore joining AOC at Bernie Sanders rally in NYC to announce endorsement

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore announced Friday that he will be joining Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., at a rally in New York City on Saturday for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I am joining Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tomorrow to officially & publicly endorse a true hero of the people, Senator Bernie Sanders, as our next President of the United States!” Moore posted on Twitter on Friday afternoon. “I will speak tomorrow for him at his “Bernie Is Back!” rally at 1pm in Queensbridge Park in NYC. Join us!”

Ocasio-Cortez is also expected to formally endorse Sanders for president at the event. Her ally in Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., endorsed Sanders earlier this week.

Sanders’ “Bernie is Back” rally in Queensbridge Park, across the East River from Manhattan, will be the senator’s first campaign rally since he was sidelined after undergoing a medical procedure following a heart attack Oct. 4.

Moore also endorsed Sanders for president in 2016, saying at the time that he first backed Sanders when he was running for Congress in 1990.

“I’ve been a supporter of his ever since, and he’s never given me reason to not continue that support,” Moore wrote at the time.

Sanders addressed his recent health problems during Tuesday night’s debate in Ohio.

“I’m healthy. I’m feeling great,” he told the audience. “We are going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country. That is how I think I can reassure the American people.”

The rally will be held near the country’s largest public housing development and a power plant, the Huffington Post reported, and Sanders plans to speak about affordable housing and Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

The rally is meant as a reset after his heart attack and his lagging poll numbers behind surging progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.