Michael Horowitz: Finalizing of FISA probe report 'nearing completion'

Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz told Senate and House lawmakers Thursday that the process of finalizing his report into potential Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuses ahead of the 2016 presidential election was “nearing completion,” according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

The draft report is “lengthy” and “concerns sensitive national security and law enforcement matters,” Horowitz said in the letter, adding that he anticipates “the final report will be released publicly with few redactions.”

Horowitz noted that he does not currently anticipate a need to prepare or issue “separate classified and public versions of the report.”

GOP REVEALS HEAD-TURNING STRZOK TEXTS CONCERNING ‘CRESCENDO OF LEAKS’

“After we receive the final classification markings from the Department and the FBI, we will then proceed with our usual process for preparing a final report, including ensuring that appropriate reviews occur for accuracy and comment purposes,” Horowitz said in the letter. “Once begun, we do not anticipate the time for that review to be lengthy.”

The letter came as top Republicans on Wednesday demanded that Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) Michael Atkinson explain why the watchdog hasn’t said if it’s investigating “a number of leaks of highly sensitive information” in recent years — and released several previously unpublished texts and emails from since-fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, who oversaw the Russia probe.

Horowitz faulted the FBI last year for repeated violations of its media communications policy, noting that agents had received gifts from reporters and leaked regularly.

