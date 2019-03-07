Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization for millions in legal fees

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen sued the Trump Organization in New York Supreme Court on Thursday for millions of dollars in legal fees and costs.

“This action arises from the Trump Organization’s failure to meet its indemnification obligations under a contractual agreement between the Trump Organization and Mr. Cohen, pursuant to which the Trump Organization agreed to indemnify Mr. Cohen and to pay attorneys’ fees and costs incurred by Mr. Cohen in connection with various matters arising from Mr. Cohen’s work with and on behalf of the Organization and its principals, directors, and officers,” according to a court filing. “These matters included multiple congressional hearings, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation, and others. As a result of the Trump Organization’s unfounded refusal to meet its indemnification obligations under the indemnification agreement, Mr. Cohen has incurred millions of dollars in unreimbursed attorneys’ fees and costs, plus addition indemnifiable amounts, and continues to incur attorneys’ fees and costs in connection with various ongoing investigations and litigation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.