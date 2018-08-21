Michael Cohen striking deal with federal prosecutors

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen is striking a deal with federal prosecutors, Fox News has learned.

Sources say the talks have moved swiftly. The terms of the deal are not yet clear.

The confirmation comes after it emerged earlier Tuesday that Cohen’s legal team was in talks for a possible plea deal in the financial fraud investigation against him.

The Associated Press reported that Cohen could plead guilty as soon as Tuesday afternoon if a deal is struck requiring cooperation with the government.

Cohen’s offices were raided in April by federal investigators looking into his financial dealings, including his alleged practice of paying women to stay silent about claims they had affairs with now-President Trump.

Cohen was behind a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and discussed with Trump a separate payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal — who said she had an affair with Trump in 2006. Investigators are also looking into his involvement in the New York taxi cab industry.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that investigators are working to determine if Cohen committed bank fraud on over $20 million worth of loans related to his taxi business, as well as campaign finance violations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.