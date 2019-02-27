Michael Cohen hearing is 'official unveiling' of Dems' push to impeach Trump, Rush Limbaugh says

Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday called Michael Cohen’s public congressional hearing the “official unveiling of the Democrats’ impeachment process of President Trump.”

“All of this is about ongoing retribution for Donald Trump, getting even with Donald Trump for having dared to beat Hillary Clinton. But never forget this, folks. If anybody, including Cohen, had evidence that would send Donald Trump away, I guarantee you he would get a plea deal that does not include jail time,” Limbaugh said on his radio show. “The fact that Michael Cohen is going to jail is proof positive to me that he doesn’t have diddly-squat in terms of legality or illegality on Trump.”

Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney, will be sent to jail in May for a number of charges that include campaign finance violations. Wednesday saw him testify at the second of three Congressional hearings and the only one that’s public.

Limbaugh continued to lambaste Democrats and imply that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been involved.

“And we have just learned that Cohen has been coordinating all of this with Democrats. And why wouldn’t he? This is his ticket out. This is his ticket to a reduced time in jail. Lanny Davis, it may as well be Hillary Clinton sitting behind Michael Cohen,” Limbaugh said.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Cohen acknowledged speaking with House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., before the hearing.

Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, was a special counsel for former President Bill Clinton and a longtime Clinton ally.

“There are two things going on here: punishment of Trump for having won, smearing him, destroying him, family, anything else they can destroy. But at the same time, they want to proceed on this impeachment pathway because they must really be worried that Trump could get reelected,” the radio talk show host added.

Limbaugh also said Cohen contradicted himself during the hearing.

“You know what the great contradiction of this is today so far? He made a big deal in his opening statement of pointing out how Trump didn’t want to win, didn’t expect to win,” Limbaugh said. “And then, the other side of his mouth, he describes a guy who will do anything to win, including instructing him to pay off porn stars. This is a tremendous contradiction. The guy didn’t want to win. Didn’t expect to win. And yet the description we get is of a ruthless, do anything at any cost to win.”