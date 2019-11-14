Michael Avenatti sees 2 conspiracy charges dropped in Nike case, 1 wire fraud charge added to indictment

A federal case charging California lawyer Michael Avenatti with conspiring to extort millions from Nike has been rewritten to drop two counts of conspiracy.

Avenatti tweeted Wednesday that he was “extremely pleased” and expects to be “fully exonerated.”

He told Fox News, “The government’s case is falling apart as I knew it would.”

The indictment, returned Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, was renewed to add an honest services wire fraud charge, according to the court document.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to charges that he committed extortion by threatening to publicly reveal Nike’s alleged unsavory dealings in college athletics if he wasn’t paid up to $25 million.

Avenatti also faces fraud charges in Los Angeles federal court and in a separate New York case after he was charged with cheating porn star Stormy Daniels of book deal income. Avenatti once represented Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with President Trump.