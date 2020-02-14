Michael Avenatti convicted of trying to extort Nike

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented a porn star in a lawsuit against President Trump, was found guilty of trying to extort Nike.

A New York jury on Friday found Avenatti guilty on three counts, including extortion, wire fraud and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort.

He faces up to 42 years in prison.

Avenatti, 48, who did not testify in the case against him, pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to publicly expose corruption at the sports footwear company unless he was allowed to conduct an internal probe of the company.

Prosecutors said he had more than $11 million in debts at the time.

Avenatti became prominent during frequent cable television program appearances in 2018 and 2019 as journalists courted him for information about porn star Stormy Daniels and her claims of a Trump tryst before he became president and a payoff to remain silent about it.

At the peak of his notoriety, Avenatti even considered running for president himself.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.