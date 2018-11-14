Michael Avenatti arrested on suspicion of domestic violence: LAPD

Michael Avenatti, a frequent President Trump critic and the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, was arrested Wednesday on domestic violence charges, police confirmed.

“We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence,” the LAPD tweeted. “This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available.”

The charges arose from an alleged Tuesday incident, prompting authorities to respond and take a report, an unidentified law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Avenatti did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

TMZ, which first reported news of the arrest, said that the lawyer “kicked” a woman “out of the apartment.”

Avenatti, who in the past has said he’s exploring a 2020 presidential run against Trump, garnered attention when he began representing Daniels.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006, before he was president, and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She also sued Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

