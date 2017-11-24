Miami’s iconic offshore Stiltsville survived Hurricane Irma

Stiltsville, a relic of Miami’s less-glitzy, pioneering past, has survived Hurricane Irma, much to the surprise of the landmark’s caretakers.

Perched on concrete pilings where Biscayne Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, the cluster of wooden shacks had no protection from Irma’s fury.

But when the storm clouds cleared in early September, Stiltsville emerged relatively intact, to the relief of volunteers dedicated to maintaining the quirky slice of paradise.

Stiltsville is now part of Biscayne National Park, which allows storm repairs only when the structures are more than 50 percent intact, meaning they’ll eventually have to go.

Stiltsville Trust Chairman Kevin Mase said every structure had dock damage from Irma, but all are salvageable, and will be available to the public next year.