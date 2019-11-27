Miami man tells cops he killed AK-47 touting man during robbery attempt

A Miami man claimed he was forced to “empty” his Glock into a man’s chest cavity during a brazen morning robbery attempt on Monday after the gunman pointed an AK-47 into his face and demanded jewelry.

Donovan Stewart, 60, told the city’s CBS affiliate that he was sitting in his van when he was confronted. The N.R.A. member said he was with his son, 11, and girlfriend. He told the station that he is from Kingstontown, Jamaica, and trained at handling a firearm.

“You want to come looking for trouble?” he said. “Come to me. Come to me. I wouldn’t do anything like this to anybody and they picked the wrong person in this case.”

City police told the station that they are investigating, but said it appears to be a case of self-defense.

A reporter for the station said that he was approached by two individuals who said the gunman who was killed robbed one of them at gunpoint last weekend in an incident that appeared similar to what Stewart described.

In their case, they were robbed of $600 and a 2018 Volkswagen, according to the report.