Miami man allegedly robbed beauty supply store, arrested after car chase and crash

A Boynton Beach, Fla., man robbed a Sally Beauty Supply store, got into a car chase with police and then crashed before being apprehended by officers.

Manuel Zamora Torres, 40, told authorities he robbed the store in order to feed his family, the Miami Herald reported.

The Sally Beauty employees called the police around 2:30 p.m. to say they had been robbed at gunpoint by a Hispanic man wearing blue gloves and a camouflage bandana. They said he left in a “white Audi Q50.”

Police saw a similar-looking white Infiniti Q70 near the Sally Beauty and approached the car to ask the man to get out, according to the police report.

2 DEAD AFTER STABBING LEADS TO OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FLORIDA, REPORTS SAY

“Zamora Torres ignored the commands, accelerated rapidly as he recklessly drove onto the sidewalk to evade detectives,” the Miami Herald reported.

Torres crashed into another car before being surrounded by police officers.

The gun he was said to be carrying turned out to be a pellet gun, reportedly telling police that he didn’t want to hurt anyone during his robbery.

Accoridng to the arrest form, Torres said “that he needed money because he was without work the last two months and has a family to feed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“He stated that was not an excuse for what he did and wanted to apologize,” the report continued.

A man fitting Torres’ description was also seen at two other armed robberies at a Boynton Beach Walgreens in May, according to the arrest report. The suspect in both was also believed to be driving a white four-door Infiniti.

Torres has been set a $20,000 bond on charges of “armed robbery and aggravated fleeing with injury or property damage.”