Miami house fire traps children inside, at least 3 killed

At least three children are dead after being trapped in a house fire in Miami late Monday morning, according to reports.

Firefighters were at the home in the 3600 block of 18th Terrace just before noon to battle the flames, WSVN reported.

The home is located in the Grapeland Heights neighborhood of Miami, about a half-mile from Miami International Airport.

Four children, ages 1 to 12, were found trapped inside while the house was burning. The firefighters performed CPR on the children before transporting them to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Three of the four children died from their injuries, WSVN reported.

Two women and one firefighter were treated for smoke inhalation, the Miami Herald reported.

The cause of the house fire is being investigated by Miami’s fire and police departments.