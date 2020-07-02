Miami-Dade police officer relieved of duty after video shows woman hit in face

A Miami-Dade County police officer was relieved of duty Wednesday after a video showed an officer striking a woman in the face during an argument earlier in the day at Miami International Airport.

“You acting like you white,” the black woman said to the Latino officer prior to being struck, the Miami Herald reported.

News of the incident came as interactions between police and the public have been receiving close scrutiny following the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo Ramirez each released statements condemning the officer’s alleged behavior.

“This is appalling,” Gimenez wrote on Twitter. “It’s excessive use of force and unnecessary. That’s NOT what our @MiamiDadePD are trained to do. @MDPD_Director Ramirez has ordered the officer relieved of duty & investigation is underway. This is why I instituted body cameras & MDPD is reviewing all footage.”

“I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving one of our officers,” Ramirez wrote in a statement. “I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officer be relieved of duty.

“Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in our community and causes my heart to break for our community and for the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our county. This will not stand, and I assure our community that any officer acting in this vein will be held to account.”

The police director’s statement included no specific details about how the altercation started, nor did it identify the officer, Miami FOX station WSVN-TV reported.

But the Miami Herald identified the officer as Antonio Rodriguez.

Ramirez has asked Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle to participate in the investigation, the report said.