Miami Beach boat collisions injure at least 2, may be hit-and-run, authorities say

An investigation was underway Tuesday night after two boat collisions a short time apart near Miami Beach, Fla., resulted in at least two injuries, according to reports.

One of the injured people had to be rescued from the water and transported to a trauma center after a collision that may have been a hit-and-run, FOX affiliate WSVN-TV reported.

The first collision happened before 9 p.m., resulting in one injury, the report said.

Soon after, a second crash occurred near Star Island in which a man aboard one of the vessels reported that his son went into the water as a result of the impact.

The son was eventually rescued and taken to a trauma center, the news station reported.

Authorities did not immediately say whether they believed the two collisions were related.

Descriptions of the boats were not available and it was unclear whether witnesses aside from boat passengers were aware of the incident.

Authorities did not speculate on the possible whereabouts of the missing boat.

The state Fish and Wildlife Commission was leading the investigation, assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units, the report said. No further details were immediately available.

